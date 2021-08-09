AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.57 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AstraZeneca in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will earn $2.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.39. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AZN. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $56.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $148.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $60.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.22.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 212.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39,450,439 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124,723 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 1,366.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,178,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,799 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 365.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,915,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,809,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,324 shares in the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 92.54%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

