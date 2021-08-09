ATB Capital Lowers Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target to C$3.00

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s current price.

ESI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ensign Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.07.

TSE:ESI traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,857. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.45 and a 1 year high of C$2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$253.41 million and a PE ratio of -2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.95.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$218.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$243.05 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

