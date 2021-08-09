Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $333.55 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) will post sales of $333.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Autohome’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $287.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $379.11 million. Autohome posted sales of $327.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autohome will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Autohome.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. The business had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.94 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

ATHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered their price target on Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Benchmark downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. CLSA downgraded Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.73.

NYSE ATHM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.18. The company had a trading volume of 22,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,594. Autohome has a fifty-two week low of $41.88 and a fifty-two week high of $147.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHM. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Autohome in the first quarter worth about $251,577,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 5,517.3% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,881,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $175,514,000 after buying an additional 1,848,287 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,156,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,848,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,659,000. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

