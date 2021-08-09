Autonio Price Reaches $0.0826 on Exchanges (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. During the last week, Autonio has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for $0.0826 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges. Autonio has a total market cap of $7.65 million and approximately $501,705.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00045188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.00 or 0.00144707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.50 or 0.00148011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,668.93 or 1.00133557 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $355.39 or 0.00779235 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,589,390 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

