Avalon Investment & Advisory Buys 526 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,077,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $495.46 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $321.77 and a 52-week high of $507.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.65.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

