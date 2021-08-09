Avalon Investment & Advisory Cuts Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $804,067,000 after buying an additional 1,532,724 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,850,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,329,000 after buying an additional 1,195,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,360,000 after buying an additional 452,513 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,783,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $472,702,000 after buying an additional 417,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,944,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,530,000 after buying an additional 402,767 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total value of $666,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,586.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 46,005 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $3,118,218.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,510,644.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,050,446 over the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

NYSE:QSR opened at $63.63 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.12 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

