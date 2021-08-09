Avalon Investment & Advisory Purchases 2,083 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 44.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 3,725.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

VRT opened at $27.26 on Monday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.82.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 78.31% and a net margin of 2.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRT. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.