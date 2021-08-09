Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 1,062 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.92.

Shares of GTLS opened at $168.06 on Monday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.12 and a 52 week high of $168.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

