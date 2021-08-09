Avalon Investment & Advisory Trims Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 807.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,822,000 after purchasing an additional 16,627 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after acquiring an additional 80,628 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $739,525,000 after acquiring an additional 268,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,292. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,687 shares of company stock valued at $24,807,495. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $590.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $418.53 and a one year high of $608.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.01 billion, a PE ratio of 703.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $542.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOW. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.90.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

