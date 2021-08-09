Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.05

Shares of Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.01, with a volume of 12805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.

Separately, Acumen Capital boosted their price target on Avante Logixx from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.60. The stock has a market cap of C$42.60 million and a PE ratio of -14.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.67.

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential, commercial, and enterprise clients. The company offers physical protection services, including guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport services.

