Avast Plc (LON:AVST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Avast Plc (LON:AVST) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 528.57 ($6.91).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) price target on shares of Avast in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of AVST stock traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Monday, reaching GBX 575.20 ($7.52). The stock had a trading volume of 941,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,203. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 520.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02. Avast has a 12 month low of GBX 418 ($5.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 611.27 ($7.99).

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

