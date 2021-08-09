Avast Plc (LON:AVST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2021

Avast Plc (LON:AVST) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 528.57 ($6.91).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) price target on shares of Avast in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of AVST stock traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Monday, reaching GBX 575.20 ($7.52). The stock had a trading volume of 941,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,203. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 520.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02. Avast has a 12 month low of GBX 418 ($5.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 611.27 ($7.99).

Avast Company Profile

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

Analyst Recommendations for Avast (LON:AVST)

