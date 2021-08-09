Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion-$4.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.34 billion.Avient also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.680-$0.680 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVNT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.82.

NYSE:AVNT traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.90. The stock had a trading volume of 216,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.73. Avient has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avient will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.13%.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of Avient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

