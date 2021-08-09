Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.680-$0.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.Avient also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.000-$3.000 EPS.

AVNT traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $47.90. 216,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,604. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avient will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Avient’s payout ratio is 49.13%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.82.

In other Avient news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.