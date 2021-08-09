Avnet (AVT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Avnet to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AVT opened at $41.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Avnet has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

In other Avnet news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $156,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $239,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

