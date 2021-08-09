AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVROBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.19. 1,356,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,244. AVROBIO has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $258.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AVROBIO will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AVROBIO news, Director Philip J. Vickers acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVRO. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AVROBIO by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of AVROBIO by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AVROBIO by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

