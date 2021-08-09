Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC trimmed its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 28,225 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $61,003,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,413,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 323.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,912,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,860 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 257.2% in the first quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,009,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 14.9% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,434,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,526 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $30.17 on Monday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

