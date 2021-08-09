AXPR (AXPR) Price Tops $0.0124 on Exchanges

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. In the last seven days, AXPR has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. AXPR has a total market capitalization of $3.47 million and approximately $53,737.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AXPR coin can now be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00053163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015008 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.42 or 0.00826712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00106143 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00039857 BTC.

AXPR Profile

AXPR (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

AXPR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AXPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

