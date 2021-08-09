B. Riley Boosts DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Price Target to $5.75

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $5.00 to $5.75 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHI Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of DHX opened at $3.92 on Friday. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $204.53 million, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DHI Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,486,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,680,000 after buying an additional 153,703 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in DHI Group by 45.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,110,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after buying an additional 655,273 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DHI Group during the first quarter worth $3,165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DHI Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC raised its stake in DHI Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 537,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

