B. Riley Boosts OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target to $95.00

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.80.

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $64.54 on Thursday. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $68.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,152.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.96.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 0.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $644,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $389,943.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Miriam J. Paramore sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $85,517.10. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,235.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,616,530. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

