B. Riley Trims Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Target Price to $29.00

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

PKOH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park-Ohio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Park-Ohio from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $24.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.30. The stock has a market cap of $305.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -802.40 and a beta of 1.35. Park-Ohio has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $41.78.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.78). Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. Analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

In other news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $202,886.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,260 shares in the company, valued at $474,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 17,712 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 70.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 438,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after buying an additional 181,651 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 412,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,986,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 16.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

