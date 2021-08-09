bAlpha Price Tops $33.17 on Exchanges (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One bAlpha coin can now be bought for about $33.17 or 0.00072348 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, bAlpha has traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. bAlpha has a total market cap of $596,983.31 and approximately $799,053.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00052078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $369.81 or 0.00806716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00104738 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00039576 BTC.

About bAlpha

bAlpha (CRYPTO:BALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

