Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors. “

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

BBD opened at $4.55 on Friday. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.0037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 88.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 10.1% during the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 92,810 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 55.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 10.0% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 33,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 9.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,528,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,107 shares during the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

