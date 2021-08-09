Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) PT Lowered to $210.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $227.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.44.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Shares of BAND stock opened at $119.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -60.59 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.38. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $107.01 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $62,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,733.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,972 shares of company stock worth $249,551. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Bandwidth by 100.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.