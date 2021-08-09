Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at WH Ireland

WH Ireland upgraded shares of Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. WH Ireland currently has €6.20 ($7.29) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.20.

Shares of BKRIY opened at $5.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $6.60.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

