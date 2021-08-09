Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$134.00.

BMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$131.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$126.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$126.37. The company has a market cap of C$81.85 billion and a PE ratio of 13.88. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$73.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$130.40.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$6.08 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

