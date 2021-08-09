Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BKIMF has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Bankinter in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of BKIMF stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $7.09.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

