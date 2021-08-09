Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.830-$1.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

B traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.87. The stock had a trading volume of 86,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.24. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.53.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $321.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.89 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

B has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Barnes Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.33.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

