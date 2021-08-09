Barrington Research Weighs in on Option Care Health, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) – Analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Option Care Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Option Care Health’s FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

OPCH stock opened at $22.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.87. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 441.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $419,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 83,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,338.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 52,500 shares of company stock worth $908,625. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

