Baz Token (BAZT) Market Capitalization Reaches $871.58

Baz Token (CURRENCY:BAZT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 9th. In the last seven days, Baz Token has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Baz Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Baz Token has a total market cap of $871.58 and $2.00 worth of Baz Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00044594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.22 or 0.00135675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.49 or 0.00144991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,832.69 or 0.99947150 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002631 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $353.77 or 0.00771465 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Baz Token Profile

Baz Token’s total supply is 2,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,089,402 coins. Baz Token’s official Twitter account is @Baztoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Baz Token’s official message board is medium.com/@Baztoken . The Reddit community for Baz Token is https://reddit.com/r/BazToken . Baz Token’s official website is baztoken.io

