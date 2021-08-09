Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 98.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.61.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $82.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,235.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $397,025.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,488,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,669,609. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

