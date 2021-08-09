Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Takes Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,315 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nokia by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Nokia by 3,404.7% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 6.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOK. Liberum Capital raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cowen raised Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. SEB Equity Research raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $6.10 on Monday. Nokia Co. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.81.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

