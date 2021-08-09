BeatzCoin Trading 22.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 9th. Over the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $31.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001101 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00075592 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,782,975 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

