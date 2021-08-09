Beer Money 1-Day Volume Tops $18,922.00 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One Beer Money coin can now be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beer Money has a total market capitalization of $447,968.81 and approximately $18,922.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beer Money has traded down 16.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00052665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $377.68 or 0.00824656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00104274 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00040117 BTC.

About Beer Money

BEER is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 358,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,250,000 coins. Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Buying and Selling Beer Money

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

