BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Gap Up to $29.51

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.51, but opened at $30.69. BellRing Brands shares last traded at $29.88, with a volume of 839 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRBR. Evercore ISI raised shares of BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.87.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 811.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 725,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,646,000 after purchasing an additional 646,248 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,001,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,513,000 after purchasing an additional 228,079 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 193.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 122,860 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,766,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,307,000 after purchasing an additional 115,872 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands Company Profile (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

