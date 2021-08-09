Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY)

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GBERY. Societe Generale raised shares of Geberit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBERY opened at $82.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.10. Geberit has a 12 month low of $55.45 and a 12 month high of $84.19.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

