Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock.

BHLB has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point reissued a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of BHLB opened at $28.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $28.97.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,991.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,080 shares in the company, valued at $835,321.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.20 per share, with a total value of $52,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,080 shares of company stock valued at $215,122. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,736 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 355.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

