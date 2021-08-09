Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Position Lessened by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,605 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,835 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.33% of Berry worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,708 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 278,609 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Berry by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 194,250 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Berry by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 192,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 49,612 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Berry during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Berry by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRY opened at $5.26 on Monday. Berry Co. has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $423.28 million, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 2.94.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 33.93%. Research analysts expect that Berry Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Berry in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

