Bifrost (BFC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $42.37 Million

Bifrost (CURRENCY:BFC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Bifrost has a market capitalization of $42.37 million and $2.03 million worth of Bifrost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bifrost has traded up 33.9% against the dollar. One Bifrost coin can now be bought for about $0.0851 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00052567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $376.55 or 0.00822408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.39 or 0.00103501 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00040339 BTC.

BFC is a coin. Bifrost’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,174,199 coins. Bifrost’s official website is thebifrost.io . The official message board for Bifrost is medium.com/bifrost/bfc-initial-uniswap-listing-8f38e1179b16 . Bifrost’s official Twitter account is @HxkWTHbBq640IAh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that enables developers to use multiple blockchain protocols simultaneously and seamlessly. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bifrost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bifrost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bifrost using one of the exchanges listed above.

