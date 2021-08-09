BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. William Blair also issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BDSI. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $3.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68. BioDelivery Sciences International has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $369.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.71.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 26.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,588,597 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,581,000 after acquiring an additional 373,956 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 22.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,622,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,060 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 63.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,270 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 27.0% in the first quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 2,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter worth about $7,518,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin Kotler purchased 50,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,098,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,433.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

