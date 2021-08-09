Bitcoin Zero Trading 53% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 9th. In the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded 53% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a market cap of $52,856.01 and approximately $6.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00045073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.70 or 0.00144205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.98 or 0.00147016 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,787.98 or 1.00506373 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $354.37 or 0.00777850 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

