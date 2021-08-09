Bitzeny Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $104,047.38 and $3.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.97 or 0.00363524 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006492 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000610 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

