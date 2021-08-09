BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,769 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FISV opened at $110.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.01, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.10.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.32.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

