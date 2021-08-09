BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,518 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks stock opened at $119.05 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $75.21 and a one year high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

