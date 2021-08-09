BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 78.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,429 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $629,391,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,553.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,304,000 after purchasing an additional 778,100 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,571,000 after purchasing an additional 682,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $143,609,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $368.05 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $369.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

