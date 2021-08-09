BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate during the first quarter worth about $36,000. First Command Bank grew its position in The Allstate by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Allstate by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James set a $130.49 target price on The Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.18.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL opened at $130.82 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $86.51 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.22.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

