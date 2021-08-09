BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,143,000 after buying an additional 44,316 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 947,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,342,000 after buying an additional 41,658 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 825,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,367,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 429,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 415,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $203.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.00. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $148.59 and a 52-week high of $203.75.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

