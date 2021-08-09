BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Lifted by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.10% of BlackRock worth $138,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,066,000 after buying an additional 147,821 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,744,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,069,125,000 after purchasing an additional 53,677 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,486 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,300,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,734,554,000 after purchasing an additional 59,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,129,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,604,771,000 after purchasing an additional 52,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price target on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, raised their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.17.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $896.09 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $531.39 and a fifty-two week high of $920.31. The company has a market capitalization of $136.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $877.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.85 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.