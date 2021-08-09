Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC lowered its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of NYSE BTT opened at $26.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.12. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $26.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

