BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,100.00

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and last traded at GBX 2,087 ($27.27), with a volume of 9774 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,075 ($27.11).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,991.74. The company has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s prime objective is to achieve long term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller the United Kingdom quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.