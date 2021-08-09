bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Issues Earnings Results

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.26) by ($0.32), Briefing.com reports. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:BLUE traded down $6.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,475. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.80. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $66.12.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. bluebird bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.69.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.